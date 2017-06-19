SANTA ROSA (KRON) — A father killed his two children and himself in a Santa Rosa double murder-suicide on Monday morning, according to police.

The killings happened at around 9:53 a.m. in the 700 block of Slater Street.

Before the murder-suicide, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies were investigating a child custody violation, involving a dispute between a husband and wife about their two children.

The victims have been identified as a 6-year-old girl and an 18-month old boy.

During the investigation, authorities tried to contact the father and check on the children. Sheriff’s deputies eventually entered the home and found the three dead.

The father, 40, hung himself in a bedroom with the two kids nearby.

The names of those dead have not been identified.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.



