Heat Wave: Fans ‘flying off the shelf’ at East Bay hardware store

CONCORD (KRON) — June temperatures are on the rise, and so are sales for house fans as Bay Area residents try everything to keep cool.

With the heat hitting hardest in the East Bay, it’s no surprise that fans are “flying off the shelves” at Bill’s Ace Hardware store in Concord.

The store, located at 4451 Clayton Rd., saw an influx of customers over the weekend as the heatwave kicked into high gear.

Every other customer that has come in the store since Saturday has purchased a fan, some two at a time, according to Bill himself.

Still, Bill believes Monday and Tuesday the store will be even busier.

He says a lot of people try to stick it out without purchasing a fan, but eventually give in to the scorching heat.

The store has a good supply of fans on hand, as they expected to see a rise in sales.

