VIDEO: Bay Area temps hit record highs Sunday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This Father’s Day high temperatures in several Bay Area locations set new records, according to the National Weather Service.

San Rafael’s new record was the most drastic, beating out the old record high of 98 degrees 55 years ago.

The following temperatures are records not for Father’s Day itself, but for the date of June 18:

