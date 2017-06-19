VIDEO: Bay Area temps hit record highs Sunday

By Published: Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — This Father’s Day high temperatures in several Bay Area locations set new records, according to the National Weather Service.

San Rafael’s new record was the most drastic, beating out the old record high of 98 degrees 55 years ago.

The following temperatures are records not for Father’s Day itself, but for the date of June 18:

MORE ON BAY AREA HEAT WAVE:

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s