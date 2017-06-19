Made in the Bay: Hodo Soy

Steve Aveson Published:

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — From San Francisco to San Jose, the Bay Area is the birthplace of ideas and innovation.

But many of the companies headquartered there, such as Apple and Gap, have world class products that are made somewhere else.

On Monday night, a product made right here in the Bay Area is what people are eating in just about all 50 states.

It had a modest beginning at a local farmer’s market but now is competing to beat the two biggest food companies on the planet by making the world’s best soy.

Watch the above video to see Steve Aveson’s full report.

