SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was found dead in an apparent murder near a South San Jose elementary school on Monday, police said.

Police responded to a fire aid call of a man not breathing on Denair Avenue, near Jeanne R. Meadows Elementary School, around 1:50 a.m.

San Jose firefighters found the unidentified man unresponsive before he died at the scene, police said.

The motive for the killing and its circumstances are under investigation and no suspects have been arrested.

Anyone with information about the man’s death has been asked to call San Jose police Detective Todd Jennings or Detective Sgt. Jesus Mendoza at (408) 277-5283.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (408) 947-7867.

Bay City News contributed to this report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES