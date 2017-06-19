Man killed in Concord shooting identified

CONCORD (KRON) — A man shot and killed in downtown Concord early Saturday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Robert Frazier, according to the Contra Costa County coroner’s office

Frazier, a Concord resident, was killed in a shooting at 1:50 a.m. in front of Nica Lounge at 1907 Salvio St., according to police.

According to a GoFundMe page, Frazier was a son, brother, uncle and friend.

On Saturday, a SWAT team went to the 1900 block of Teresa Lane in Oakley to try to arrest a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the homicide, but he wasn’t there, police said.

While at the scene in Oakley, a pit bull broke free from its collar and charged at officers and a police K-9, then bit K-9 Hancock on the leg and neck, prompting an officer to shoot the pit bull.

Investigators later learned the murder suspect had been involved in a vehicle crash elsewhere and was taken to a hospital.

The suspect, whose name is not yet being released, was taken into custody at the hospital, police said.

K-9 Hancock was taken to a veterinary hospital and is now recuperating at home, according to police.

Family members have created a GoFundMe account to raise money for Frazier’s funeral costs.

