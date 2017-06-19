Napa police rescue dog left in hot car

NAPA COUNTY (KRON) — Police are reminding people about the dangers of leaving pets unattended in hot cars.

On Sunday, police received a call from a citizen reporting that there was a dog in a car in the South Napa marketplace at around noon, according to the Napa Police Department’s Facebook post.

When the Napa Police Officer and the Napa County Sheriff Office Animal Service Officer arrived they found the 5-year-old dog alone in a locked car.

An Animal Control Officer used a thermometer to measure the heat inside the car, which was 136 degrees.

The dog was taken to a vet and animal control is now investigating.

Police say the dog was left in the car while the owner went shopping.

