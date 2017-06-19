SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — Online fundraising campaigns have been launched for the families of the victims in last week’s shooting at a UPS facility in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood.

The shooting on Wednesday at the facility at 320 San Bruno Ave. killed four people, including the alleged gunman, San Francisco resident Jimmy Lam, 38.

Lam, a UPS employee, allegedly shot five other employees around 8:55 a.m. before shooting himself in the head when police officers arrived.

The three deceased victims have been identified as San Francisco residents Wayne Chan, 56, and Benson Louie, 50, and Hercules resident Michael Lefiti, 46.

Two other shooting victims were treated at the hospital and later released. GoFundMe fundraising campaigns have been launched to support the families of Chan, Louie and Lefiti.

The campaign for Lefiti, a Hercules resident and a Teamster for more than 17 years, was launched Saturday by his wife Danielle Lefiti. She described him as “larger than life.”

“Family, his church family, friends, and customers remember him for his huge smile, kindhearted nature, and tremendous heart,” Danielle Lefiti wrote.

More than $12,000 had been raised toward a goal of $100,000 as of Monday at https://www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-mike-lefiti-big-mike.

The campaign for Louie at https://www.gofundme.com/BensonLouie was established on Friday by Gina Chow, a family friend, on behalf of his wife, Sandy Lim.

Chow described Benson as a “devoted son, loving husband, proud father, selfless friend and dedicated volleyball coach and mentor” who had worked as a UPS driver for 17 years.

More than $42,000 had been raised as of Monday toward a $50,000 goal.

The campaign for Chan at https://www.gofundme.com/wayne-chan-ups was posted by Pauline Tom on behalf of Anthony Chan on Friday.

“He will always be remembered as the smiling goofy family man, chummy community member with an infectious personality, and an all-around wonderful soul whom the world had lost too soon,” Tom wrote.

More than $11,000 had been raised toward a goal of $50,000 as of Monday afternoon.

