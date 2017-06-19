People Behaving Badly: San Jose carpool cheaters

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The purpose of the HOV lane is to permit drivers with more than one passenger to use the lane in hopes of encouraging carpooling, easing congestion, and speeding traffic.

An exception is for hybrid vehicles, where permitted, but only if the owner possessed a clean air sticker.

However, many people ignore the rules and use the HOV lane illegally, which can be a pretty expensive ticket.

Stanley Roberts explains.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

