Police activity shuts down NB I-680 in Milpitas

MILPITAS (KRON) — Police activity has shut down all lanes of northbound Interstate 680 in Milpitas Monday afternoon.

CHP reported the closure of northbound I-680 at CA-237 at around 4:55 p.m.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES