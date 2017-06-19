President Trump swimsuit for sale

PROVO, UT (WCMH) — The company Beloved Shirts is offering one-piece swimsuits featuring the face of a shocked President Donald Trump.

Beloved is offering the Presidential swim piece for $50, and it features hand cut material and sewn in California.

You’ll have to wait about 10 days for the swimsuit to ship because it is handcrafted, but it does come in sizes ranging from extra small to double XL.

Beloved Shirts is also the company that went viral for offering the hairy chest one piece swimsuit.

