San Francisco middle school employee arrested for alleged sexual battery on child

Donovan Harper
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco middle school employee has been arrested for an alleged sexual battery on a child, police said.

Police said the investigation on 35-year-old Novato resident Donovan Harper, of Novato, started in Oct. 2016.

“School officials contacted SFPD and also immediately contacted families to inform them an investigation was underway, encouraging students and families to report any concerns,” police said in a press release.

Harper was arrested at his home on Jun. 8. He is charged with one felony count of forcible lewd act upon a child under fourteen years and one felony count of lewd act upon a child under fourteen.

Harper is being held in the San Francisco County Jail.

Harper worked at multiple campuses in the San Francisco School District, police said.

If you have any more information, you’re asked to call police at (415) 558-5500.

