SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Zoo is offering free admission to UPS employees and their families for the rest of June.

This thoughtful gesture comes in the wake of a shooting rampage at a San Francisco UPS facility, in which the gunman killed himself after killing three others.

“Knowing the healing power of our animals and park, I thus extend free admission to UPS employees and their families during the month of June,” zoo president Tanya Peterson said in a statement.

This incident strikes “close to home” for the zoo, “especially since especially since UPS has been a loyal transporter of SF Zoo packages for many years,” Peterson said.

Peterson encourages the public to spread the word, and “extend SFZS’ embrace of support and community.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES