VALLEJO (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested for assaulting a California Highway Patrol officer Saturday on Interstate 80 in Vallejo, police said.

CHP got several calls reporting that a white Ford F-250 truck was driving erratically and causing collisions along I-80 approaching American Canyon, CHP said.

A CHP officer caught up to the truck around 8:45 a.m. when it stalled on the freeway, according to the CHP.

As the officer walked up to the truck, the suspect jumped out and punched her, knocking her down.

The suspect, later identified as 49-year-old Gary Coslovich, began kicking the officer when she was down, the CHP said.

A group of people driving by saw what was happening, stopped, and pulled the suspect away from the officer, according to the CHP.

A nearby CHP officer helped subdue the suspect and arrested him, CHP said.

The officer who was allegedly assaulted was taken to the hospital with cuts, bruises and numbness.

Her injuries are not life-threatening, according to CHP Officer Custodio Lopez.

