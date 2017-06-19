Statewide energy warning issued due to heat wave

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The California Independent System Operator has issued a power warning, or Flex Alert, due to high temperatures across the state.
The alert calls for a voluntary electricity conservation, especially during the peak demand period between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The alert is also for Wednesday.
The last time the ISO issued a statewide Flex Alert was exactly a year ago.
Conservation Tips from the ISO:
• Set thermostat at 78° or higher and turn off, if away
• Cool with fans and draw drapes
• Turn off unnecessary lights and appliances
• Use major appliances in morning or late evening
