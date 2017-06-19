Tech Report: Cybersecurity expert weighs in on largest leak of voter information in history

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is being called the largest leak of voter information in history.

Security researchers with UpGuard are reporting a flaw they found with a cloud server, storing information of around 200 million registered voters.

It included names, dates of births, home addresses, and phone numbers on people from both political parties.

KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a cybersecurity expert to learn how this happened and what you should do if your information was breached.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

