SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — It is being called the largest leak of voter information in history.
Security researchers with UpGuard are reporting a flaw they found with a cloud server, storing information of around 200 million registered voters.
It included names, dates of births, home addresses, and phone numbers on people from both political parties.
KRON4’s Tech Reporter Gabe Slate met with a cybersecurity expert to learn how this happened and what you should do if your information was breached.
Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- FATHER KILLS HIS 2 CHILDREN, HANGS HIMSELF IN SANTA ROSA
- 4-ALARM GRASS FIRE THREATENING HOMES IN MORAGA
- MAN FOUND KILLED NEAR SOUTH SAN JOSE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
- PROSECUTORS: SANTA CRUZ DOCTOR WANTED TO IMPREGNATE WOMEN
- MAN KILLED IN CONCORD SHOOTING IDENTIFIED
- US STUDENT FREED BY NORTH KOREA HAS DIED AT 22
- BAY AREA TEMPS HIT RECORD HIGHS