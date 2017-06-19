SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Tom Brady in China.

As Darya says, families that stay together, get tattoos together. That’s exactly what Steph Curry and his family did after the Warriors won the 2017 NBA Championship.

See what LeBron James is up to while Steph and the rest of the Dubs are busy celebrating their victory.

Meanwhile, in China, Tom Brady and his son are taking pictures on the Great Wall.

