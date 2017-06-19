SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Tom Brady in China.
As Darya says, families that stay together, get tattoos together. That’s exactly what Steph Curry and his family did after the Warriors won the 2017 NBA Championship.
See what LeBron James is up to while Steph and the rest of the Dubs are busy celebrating their victory.
Meanwhile, in China, Tom Brady and his son are taking pictures on the Great Wall.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- 4 DEAD, INCLUDING GUNMAN, AFTER SHOOTING AT SF UPS CENTERthe company estimates the loss of the avocados at around $300,000.
- WITNESS SAYS HE SAW FIRST SHOT AT UPS CENTER, RAN FOR HIS LIFE’
- UPS WORKER DESCRIBES TERROR, PANIC DURING SHOOTING
- GUNMAN WOUNDS GOP CONGRESSMAN, THEN KILLED BY POLICE
- VIDEO CAPTURES MOMENT GUNMAN OPENS FIRE AT GOP BASEBALL TEAM
- CANCER-CAUSING COMPOUND IN EAST BAY DRINKING WATER REACHES NEAR CRITICAL LEVEL
- WARRIORS CHAMPIONSHIP PARADE HAPPENING THURSDAY