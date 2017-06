SAN BRUNO (KRON) — A truck crashed into a senior center building in San Bruno on Monday afternoon, police said

No injuries have been reported. The crash happened at Crystal Springs and Cunningham Way.

Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Truck crashed into Senior Center Building. No injuries. Road closure @ Crystal Springs & Cunningham Way. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/z1lRgDQU2Z — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) June 19, 2017

