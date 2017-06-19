True Pirates: ‘Raiders are Coming’ sign stolen from Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — Low and behold – A sign welcoming the Raiders to Las Vegas has ‘gone missing’, according to Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak.

Sunday he tweeted images of the empty frame where the sign should be.

The sign that once stood there marked the construction site for the new stadium that the Silver and Black will eventually call home.

It read “The Raiders are Coming,” a statement many local organizations in Oakland are still fighting against.

There are no leads as to who took it.

After all, “the guy in the Oakland Raiders jersey,” probably wouldn’t be the most helpful description.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES