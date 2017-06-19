ANTIOCH (BCN) — A police officer shot and killed a man following a chase and confrontation Friday night in Antioch, police said Monday.

At 11:30 p.m., a patrol officer stopped to talk with a man and a female suspect in a vehicle in the 2300 block of Manzanita Way.

Police said the man was 37-year-old Nathan Banks.

The patrol officer noticed that Banks had a gun and ordered him to stay in the vehicle, but Banks allegedly left the vehicle with the gun and ran.

The officer started chasing Banks on foot and caught him near the porch of a home, where a confrontation occurred.

Police said the officer shot Banks during the confrontation to protect his own life.

Three bullets hit Banks and he died by the porch. The officer was not injured in the shooting.

Police allege that Banks was carrying a gun illegally.

The Police Department and the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office will be investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at (925) 778-2441 or to send a tip by text message to 274637 using the keyword “ANTIOCH.”

