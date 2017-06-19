VIDEO: Belmont apartment fire displaces couple

BELMONT (KRON) — A Belmont Couple was displaced on Monday morning after their apartment went up in flames.
Firefighters arrived at the 1600 block of Fifth Avenue around 9 a.m.
“Upon arrival, first responders found heavy smoke coming from an apartment on the second story of an apartment complex. Belmont firefighters, with assistance from units from the San Mateo, Foster City & San Carlos Fire Departments, were able to contain the fire to the apartment where it began and it was extinguished within 20 minutes. One firefighter was checked for possible heat-related issues by paramedics, but was not transported,” police said in a press release.
An adjacent apartment sustained smoke damage.
Officials do not know what caused the fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The residents were not home at the time of the fire.
