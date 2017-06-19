VIDEO: Chicago-area Starbucks fight on Father’s Day over wrong latte order

CHICAGO (KRON) — One man was injured on Father’s Day during a fight at a Chicago-area Starbucks.

Police say it allegedly started after a 26-year-old California man “verbally abused” a barista after messing up his latte order.

An Illinois man intervened and told him to “stop being a jerk.”

Police say that’s when the California man got physical, forcing the Illinois man to take out his pocket knife.

When the California man grabbed for it, he cut his hand.

Paramedics treated both at the scene for minor injuries.

Neither man wanted to press charges.

