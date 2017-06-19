OAKLAND (KRON) — The Golden State Warriors season is all wrapped up with the Dubs bringing home a second world title in three years.

Players can now go enjoy the off-season, but that doesn’t mean everyone in the organization gets to have a vacation.

Now is the busy time for the executives, as they try to keep this roster together.

On Monday afternoon, General Manager Bob Myers talked about what awaits him in the offseason.

It’s a good problem to have, but winning a world title means the Warriors front office gets a late start on handling offseason priorities.

Heading into the summer, the top items on the agenda are preparing for the draft and keeping this championship roster intact.

“Right now, we are working a lot,” Myers said. “I didn’t get to go to Vegas. They went to Vegas, I didn’t get to go to Vegas. I took a couple days with my wife and kids, it’s, to be honest, I wish there was a little more of a pause, but that’s the price of winning, which you deal with.”

“Any statement by any player expressing the fact that they like to play for our team and want to keep playing for our team is a positive,” Myers added. “That’s certainly what you want, so those are all good things. Hopefully, we can do our part to make this a place where players either want to stay playing or come to play for, and that’s what every team wants to do.”

The NBA draft is this Thursday.

