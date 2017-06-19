(KRON/CNN) — Looks like people are more likely to eat their vegetables when they are given seductive and unhealthy names, a study has found.

During a 46-day study at Stanford University, the food service staff on campus laid out vegetables with different labels to see if names influenced people’s decisions–and it sure did.

All of the vegetables were prepared the exact same way, but 41 percent of people chose the veggies that were listed with “indulgent descriptions,” such as “dynamite” or “sweet sizzlin’ green beans” and “crispy shallots” instead of the healthy labels.

Researchers say more seductive labeling motivates people to eat healthy options.

