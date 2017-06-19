WATCH: Kitten rescued after falling into river

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman on a water bike jumped into the Hillsborough River in Florida this weekend to save a kitten that fell into the water.
Josh Page captured the whole thing on camera Saturday evening.
He says the kitten fell into the river near the Kennedy Boulevard bridge downtown.
Video shows the kitten drop from above. Just seconds later, a woman on a water bike jumps into the water so she can swim over to the kitten and put it safely on her water bike.
The woman is then seen rescuing the cat a second time after it jumps off the bike.
