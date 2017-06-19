BIG BEAR (KRON) — A massive fire is raging in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Big Bear Lake on Monday evening.

The Holcomb Fire has burned about 200 acres so far.

No homes are threatened, but some campgrounds have been evacuated.

More than a dozen Cal Fire airplanes are being used to fight the blaze.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES