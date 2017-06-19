WATCH LIVE: Massive fire burning near Big Bear Lake in Southern California

BIG BEAR (KRON) — A massive fire is raging in the San Bernardino National Forest northeast of Big Bear Lake on Monday evening.

The Holcomb Fire has burned about 200 acres so far.

No homes are threatened, but some campgrounds have been evacuated.

More than a dozen Cal Fire airplanes are being used to fight the blaze.

