Belgian police: Situation at train station under control after reports of explosions

BRUSSELS (AP) – Belgian media are reporting that explosion-like noises have been heard at a Brussels train station, prompting the evacuation of a main square. Belgian Police said the situation is under control.

Broadcaster RTL quoted Fires Services spokesman Pierre Meys confirming that some kind of an explosion had happened in the city’s Central station on Tuesday. Meys could not say what had caused the blast.

“Incident with an individual at the station @BruxellesCentral … Situation under control but please follow the instructions #SNCB,” police said on Twitter

The Belgian capital’s Grand Place, a major tourist site, was evacuated along with the station about 200 meters (656 feet) away.

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people on the Brussels subway and at an airport on March 22, 2016.

