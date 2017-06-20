Hot Weather Alert: California residents urged to conserve electricity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Residents throughout the entire state of California are asked to conserve electricity Tuesday and Wednesday because of the heat wave.

The California Independent System Operator (CAISO) oversees the operation of the state’s bulk electric system, transmission lines, and electricity market.

CAISO has issued a statewide Flex Alert, which is a call for people to voluntary conserve electricity.

Electric customers are urged to conserve electricity from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. today and Wednesday.

Conservation is especially recommended during the late afternoon, when air conditioners are typically at peak use, CAISO official said.

According to CAISO officials, electric customers can help avoid power outages by:

Turning off all unnecessary lights

Using major appliances before 2:00 p.m. or after 9:00 p.m.

Setting air conditioners to 78 degrees or higher

During times of higher temperatures, demand on the power grid can be strained as air conditioner use increases.

Peak usage for today and Wednesday is expected to exceed 47,000 megawatts each day in the CAISO service territory, which serves roughly 80 percent of the state’s electricity customers, CAISO officials said.

More electricity conservation tips are available at http://www.flexalert.org.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES