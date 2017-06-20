Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has upgraded the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for parts of the Bay Area, officials announced Tuesday.

The excessive heat warning will go into effect on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys, and North Bay mountains.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and will range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees across some inland areas, according to the NWS.

People will need to:

  • Limit outdoor strenuous activities
  • Do not leave kids or pets in cars
  • Stay in air conditioned areas
  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Take extra care of pets, crops and livestock
  • Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
  • When at the coast beware of rip currents

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s