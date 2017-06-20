Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has upgraded the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for parts of the Bay Area, officials announced Tuesday.
The excessive heat warning will go into effect on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys, and North Bay mountains.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and will range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees across some inland areas, according to the NWS.
People will need to:
- Limit outdoor strenuous activities
- Do not leave kids or pets in cars
- Stay in air conditioned areas
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Take extra care of pets, crops and livestock
- Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs
- When at the coast beware of rip currents
Heat Advisory has upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys and North Bay mountains for Thrs.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/s2YdEkceTE
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2017
Additionally, the Heat Advisory has expanded to included the SF Bay Shoreline on Thrs from 11am-9pm.
Prior advisory still in effect.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/UvyoeofDI4
— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER
- O.J. SIMPSON GETS JULY 20 PAROLE HEARING DATE IN NEVADA
- INMATES SAVE GUARD’S LIFE WHEN HE COLLAPSES DURING WORK DETAIL
- HOT WEATHER ALERT: CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS URGED TO CONSERVE ELECTRICITY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SAN JOSE CARPOOL CHEATERS
- FATHER KILLS HIS 2 CHILDREN, HANGS HIMSELF IN SANTA ROSA