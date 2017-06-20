Excessive Heat Warning issued for Thursday

(KRON) — The National Weather Service has upgraded the heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for parts of the Bay Area, officials announced Tuesday.

The excessive heat warning will go into effect on Thursday at 11 a.m. for the East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys, and North Bay mountains.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Thursday and will range from the upper 90s to 110 degrees across some inland areas, according to the NWS.

People will need to:

Limit outdoor strenuous activities

Do not leave kids or pets in cars

Stay in air conditioned areas

Drink plenty of fluids

Take extra care of pets, crops and livestock

Watch for hot pavement when walking dogs

When at the coast beware of rip currents

Heat Advisory has upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning for the East Bay Hills, East Bay Valleys and North Bay mountains for Thrs.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/s2YdEkceTE — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2017

Additionally, the Heat Advisory has expanded to included the SF Bay Shoreline on Thrs from 11am-9pm.

Prior advisory still in effect.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/UvyoeofDI4 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) June 20, 2017

