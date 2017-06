SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Fire has issued a shelter-in-place due to a gas main break in the city’s Castro District Tuesday.

The shelter-in-place was issued for the area of 20th and Douglas Street, SFFD said on Twitter at around 11:45 a.m.

Fire officials advise to stay inside and close windows to minimize exposure to gas.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Shelter in Place in the Area of 20th and Douglas Street due to gas main break. Stay inside and close windows to minimize exposure to gas. pic.twitter.com/URZepdwOxI — San Francisco Fire (@sffdpio) June 20, 2017

