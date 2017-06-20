SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man has been arrested and charged with transporting an illegal immigrant who died in his pickup truck while traveling from the U.S.-Mexico border to Los Angeles.

Federal authorities say a man and his son saw Efren Jimenez dragging a woman’s body in a remote stretch of Orange County Sunday and detained him, grabbed a cell phone from his pocket and called 911.

Homeland security agent Monica Abend wrote in court papers Monday that Jimenez said he was hired to pick up two immigrants by a smuggling contact.

Abend says Jimenez told investigators the woman was limping when he met her and died during the trip.

U.S. attorney’s spokesman Thom Mrozek says Jimenez is not suspected in the death.

It’s not immediately clear if Jimenez has a lawyer.

