Moraga grass fire fully contained

MORAGA (KRON) — Firefighters have fully contained a 4-alarm grass fire that burned 16 acres near a Moraga high school, according to a Moraga-Orinda Fire District Chief.
The fire was first reported at about 2:10 p.m. on a hill near Campolindo High School.
By 8:50 p.m., the flames were 100 percent contained, Fire Chief Stephen Healy said.
When the fire initially broke out, fire officials said structures were being threatened on nearby Hansen Court and a shelter-in-place was issued for the residents.
As firefighters got closer to fully containing the blaze, the shelter-in-place was eventually lifted.
No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported, according to Healy.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
