Missionary worker charged for sex abuse of Cambodian boys

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) – A federal grand jury has returned an eight-count indictment against a missionary worker from Oregon who is accused of molesting six underage boys while in Cambodia between 2005 and 2013.
The Eugene Register-Guard reports 39-year-old Daniel Stephen Johnson pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday during his arraignment. One of the charges listed in the indictment, aggravated sexual assault, carries a minimum prison sentence of 30 years upon conviction.
Johnson was arrested in the case in December 2014, after authorities in Cambodia handed him over to a team of FBI agents who brought him to Oregon.
At the time, Johnson had just completed a one-year prison sentence in Cambodia for sexually abusing five boys who were in his care at an orphanage that he operated there.
