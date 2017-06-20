SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The mother of the two children who were killed by their father in Santa Rosa has written a letter to the public Tuesday.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputies found the bodies at around 9:50 a.m. Monday in a home on Slater Street while doing a welfare check.

Alvaro Camara, 40, had the kids for Father’s Day and was supposed to drop them back at their mother’s home on Sunday night but he never showed up. Sheriff’s deputies eventually entered the home and found the three dead.

Authorities say the Camara took his own life after killing his two children, a 6-year-old girl and an 18-month-old boy.

Camara and the children’s mother were married but had been separated for months.

Here is the mother’s letter:

Community of Sonoma County, I sit here at 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, June 20, 2017 swaddled in my daughter’s blanket and drinking tea from a cup that reads “I love you mom,” fighting back the tears and struggling to make sense of this horrific situation. As I hear updates and stories coming out in regards to my children’s identity and pictures of them without my knowledge I am visibly distraught and upset. They are my precious innocent children that were beyond loved by their family, friends and community. I know I am not the only person that is or has gone through this horrific unimaginable situation, so please help me spread stories like this to raise awareness that is much needed to help prevent anything like this happening to another family. I sought help on numerous occasions and said many, many, many times my children were in danger in their father’s care and I didn’t receive the urgent help I needed to save them. —A mother no longer able to hold her children.

