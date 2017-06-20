Nearly 1,000 animals rescued from hot truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Fresno Humane Animal Services has been left with nearly 1,000 small animals after California authorities seized them from a truck trailer.

The Fresno Bee reported Monday that 955 animals were found in the trailer. Authorities say 18 animals were found dead from the heat, and 10 more have died since being rescued. They say the truck’s interior temperature was 107 degrees Fahrenheit (42 degrees Celsius).

Humane officers say they know who the suspect is and believe the person was going to sell the animals at a convention this weekend.

Some of the animals rescued include ducklings, roosters, pigeons, doves, cockatiels, parakeets and more.

