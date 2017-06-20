Owners search for 100-pound pig stolen from San Jose backyard

SAN JOSE (KRON) — A San Jose couple is desperately searching for their 100-pound mini potbelly pig.
Owners Mark and Jeannie Ackerman say ‘Pig Pig’ was stolen from the backyard of their home on Ocala Avenue and White Road.
Sunday morning was the last time they saw Pig Pig.
At 9 a.m., they fed her breakfast and made sure she had water and a cool shelter to rest in. When they returned from a Father’s Day BBQ, she was gone.
After looking around the neighborhood, the couple met back at the house and realized that her kennel was missing and their cameras had been torn down and taken.
The couple is offering a cash reward for the safe return of their beloved pig.
They have also set up a GoFundMe page. All donations will go towards the reward.
Pig Pig
