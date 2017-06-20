NOVATO (KRON) — Police are asking drivers to avoid a popular intersection in Novato until at least 8:00 a.m. due to a DUI collision.

Around 3:15 a.m. police responded to a car crash at the intersection of Ignacio Blvd. and Enfrente Rd., which is right next to a Highway 101 entrance.

“A suspected DUI driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Ignacio Blvd., when her vehicle collided with a traffic signal,” police said.

As a result, the intersection is flashing red in all directions, causing significant delays for the morning commute.

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes until CalTrans finishes repairing the damage. Police estimate crews will finish by 8:00 a.m.

19 year-old Alannah Caldera was arrested and booked into the Marin County Jail following a DUI investigation.

