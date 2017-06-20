SAN BRUNO (BCN) — A San Francisco man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he struck a parked vehicle Saturday night in San Bruno, police said.

At 9:27 p.m., San Bruno police officers responded to a report of a traffic collision on San Bruno Avenue near Easton Avenue.

At the scene, officers determined that a vehicle was traveling east on San Bruno Avenue when it struck a parked vehicle and injured a person inside.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

According to police, an investigation revealed that the driver of the car that struck the parked car was driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as 43-year-old Anthony Faliang Liu of San Francisco.

Faliang Liu was arrested and booked into San Mateo County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence and causing injury, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call San Bruno police at (650) 616-7100 or email sfpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES