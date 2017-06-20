Power outages continue to plague Bay Area residents

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Power outages continue to plague the Bay Area and PG&E crews are scrambling to get repairs fixed.

At one point Tuesday, several thousand people were without power in the East Bay.

10,000 people lost power in the East Bay at around 4:30 p.m.

In Livermore, an outage affecting about 4,601 customers happened just before 3 p.m. Crews were able to restore power to those people by 5:20 p.m.

By 5:30 p.m., about 2,209 people were left without power in Concord.

This heat spell is posing a big challenge for the utility service and customers are bearing the brunt of it all.

One restaurant in Walnut Creek shut down for more than four hours because of a power outage.

“Yeah, we were out around 7 a.m. The lights came back on around 11.”

The heat wasn’t the only cause of the power outage, a tree had snapped and hit a power line.

Cal Fire officials say although the substantial winter rains pulled the state out of an extreme drought, vegetation is still feeling the effects of a long dry spell, and many trees are vulnerable.

With so many demands on PG&E right now with the hot conditions, crews are stretched thin to respond.

While the restaurant was back in business, a nearby neighborhood was without power for many hours.

“We are looking at models, we are assembling teams,” PG&E Meteorologist Scott Stenfel said.

Strenfel says they are examining trends and gearing up for Thursday’s predicted heat event.

“We can pull crews away from where we know it will be cooler and concentrate them in areas, we know it will be hot.”

But despite their efforts, the conditions are exceptionally challenging with rising temperatures creating a formidable foe.

Here are the current outage numbers:

6/20/17 as of 5:30 p.m. Total Customers Out San Francisco 0 Peninsula 2 North Bay 101 East Bay 2,209 South Bay 191 Total Bay Area Customers Out 2,503

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES