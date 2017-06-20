OAKLAND (KRON) — KRON4 is getting a better understanding of exactly how the City of Oakland might benefit from a new A’s stadium.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Bay Area Council released a report suggesting that a new stadium could generate more than $3 billion over 10 years.

It appears that building a new A’s ballpark in Oakland could be a huge benefit for the city regardless of where it is built.

The report shows that building a new privately funded stadium would create about 2,000 jobs, many of those jobs going to locals.

The stadium would also generate $742 million from ballpark operations and $1.5 billion from game-day spending.

So, that’s a little over $3 billion pumped into the local economy over a decade. Now, this report only explores the building of the stadium itself, regardless of where the stadium is built.

KRON4 is told that another report later this year will factor in location, and there are three locations under consideration.

One is at the Coliseum site. Another is at Howard Terminal near Jack London Square, and the other possible site is at the Peralta Community College District near Lake Merritt.

On Tuesday, Oakland A’s President Dave Kaval said the team has not chosen a site and that the selection process is ongoing.

“With all three finalists, we are working with the local stakeholders around the locations to make sure they are bought into the actual process, and that they have a voice in the actual development of the ballpark,” Kaval said.

Kaval also said that the team’s goal is to announce the selection of a new site this year.

And KRON4 is also told that when a site is chosen, the A’s management is giving a ballpark estimate that it will take about two years to build the stadium.

