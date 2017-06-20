SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man on suspicion of starting a fire that killed his mother in their mobile home Sunday, a sheriff’s sergeant said.

Ian Stamp, 32, was arrested Tuesday for the murder of his mother Elizabeth Stamp, 66, and arson at the mobile home in the 400 block of Bejay Avenue in unincorporated Sonoma County south of Santa Rosa, Sgt. Spencer Crum said.

The Rincon Valley Fire Protection District responded to the 2 p.m. fire. Elizabeth Stamp’s body was found near a bathroom and Ian Stamp and his father were located outside the burning mobile home, Crum said.

The fire protection district then notified the sheriff’s office.

Firefighters determined the fire started in Ian Stamp’s bedroom and believed the blaze was suspicious and intentionally set, Crum said.

The fire spread from the bedroom through the mobile home trapping Elizabeth Stamp inside, Crum said.

Detectives interviewed Ian Stamp and his father and at this time do not believe Stamp intended to kill his mother, Crum said.

Stamp is being held without bail in the Sonoma County Jail for arson and homicide, Crum said.

