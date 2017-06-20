Sonoma ranks best small town to visit in US

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sonoma has been named the best small town to visit in America, according to US News and World Report.

Here is a look at the top five.

Lake Tahoe also made the list, coming in at No. 5. Breckenridge, Colorado comes in at No. 2.

Monterey came in at No. 6.

The report looked at restaurants and attractions in all cities with fewer than 100,000 people.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s