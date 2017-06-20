Sonoma ranks best small town to visit in US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Sonoma has been named the best small town to visit in America, according to US News and World Report.

Here is a look at the top five.

Lake Tahoe also made the list, coming in at No. 5. Breckenridge, Colorado comes in at No. 2.

Monterey came in at No. 6.

The report looked at restaurants and attractions in all cities with fewer than 100,000 people.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES