VIDEO: Tips to keep you safe during high surf in San Francisco’s Ocean Beach

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple rescue agencies spoke out Tuesday in an effort to keep people safe on the water in the summer months.

Officials with the National Park Service, the San Francisco Police Department Marine Unit, and the San Francisco Fire Department, among other agencies, gathered on Ocean Beach on Tuesday with some tips on what to do to prevent an emergency.

Rescue operations increase by 60 percent in June, July, and August, compared to other months of the year.

Officials advise boaters to tell the marina or someone on land where they are going, and when they will be back before they leave the dock.

They also explained some of the dangers of San Francisco’s Ocean Beach.

“The most important takeaway about Ocean Beach is not a swimming beach, OK, if you want to cool off on a hot day, you’re more than welcome to wade in, but please don’t go past your knees. The currents here are too dangerous. They happen too quickly for it to be safe for people to enter the water and to swim,” Ocean Rescue Supervisor Doug Armstrong said.

Officials warn beachgoers to stay off the rocks near Land’s End.

The San Francisco Fire Department has added new cliff rescue gear ahead of the summer season.

