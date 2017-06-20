BERKELEY (KRON) — With the vote looming, Californians are concerned about what is going to happen to their health insurance should the Affordable Care Act be dismantled.

A UC Berkeley poll finds 56 percent are worried they will lose coverage. That is compared to 41 percent who are not concerned their insurance may go away.

Medical, which is one of the key elements of the Affordable Care Act, has strong support among all political parties.

Eighty-eight percent of Californians in the poll describe it as important.

Medical is government funded.

