BERKELEY (KRON) — With the vote looming, Californians are concerned about what is going to happen to their health insurance should the Affordable Care Act be dismantled.
A UC Berkeley poll finds 56 percent are worried they will lose coverage. That is compared to 41 percent who are not concerned their insurance may go away.
Medical, which is one of the key elements of the Affordable Care Act, has strong support among all political parties.
Eighty-eight percent of Californians in the poll describe it as important.
Medical is government funded.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER
- O.J. SIMPSON GETS JULY 20 PAROLE HEARING DATE IN NEVADA
- INMATES SAVE GUARD’S LIFE WHEN HE COLLAPSES DURING WORK DETAIL
- HOT WEATHER ALERT: CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS URGED TO CONSERVE ELECTRICITY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SAN JOSE CARPOOL CHEATERS
- FATHER KILLS HIS 2 CHILDREN, HANGS HIMSELF IN SANTA ROSA