VACAVILLE (KRON) — A Vacaville grass fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon after two cars were involved in a pursuit, firefighters tweeted.

The fire is happening in the area of Vaca Valley and Highway 505. It is unclear exactly how the fire started.

Police and firefighters are at the scene.

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

Avoid Vaca Valley and 505. Grass fire after pursuit with 2 vehicles involved. Multi police and Vacaville Fire on scene with 2 engines. pic.twitter.com/PPNN00Ni2Q — Vacaville Fire Dept (@VacavilleFire) June 21, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES