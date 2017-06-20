VIDEO: Golden State Warriors scouting talent ahead of NBA Draft

OAKLAND (KRON) — The NBA Draft is coming up in two days, and the Golden State Warriors are getting ready to potentially pick the next big star.

And while the team doesn’t have any picks as of now, that doesn’t mean they aren’t scouting any talent.

Golden State held a workout for several prospects on Tuesday morning.

And Mark Carpenter introduces us to one that has some very close ties to the organization.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.

