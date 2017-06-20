VIDEO: 2 home burglary suspects arrested in Fremont

FREMONT (KRON) — Two burglary suspects have been arrested Tuesday morning in Fremont.

Around 2:30 a.m. police responded to reports that a home was being burglarized on Lake Mead Dr.

It was a neighbor who called in after hearing a loud noise, and then saw two people trying to break into the home’s garage.

Breaking-overnight burglar case in fremont. Two people involved. There was a manhunt. Fremont. Arrests @kron4news pic.twitter.com/1TYxzXNx0k — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 20, 2017

When police arrived, the suspects fled the scene.

Officers soon found them on a roof where they were able to make one arrest.

The other suspect ran and police were unable to find him.

Police put the neighborhood on lock down as they searched for the second suspect.

Assistance was requested and helicopters and K9 units participated in the search.

Breaking news-arrests made in overnight burglary in fremont near great salt lake area @kron4news pic.twitter.com/RIF1OJN8hW — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) June 20, 2017

Around 4:55 a.m. officers found the second suspect and took that person into custody.

KRON4’s Will Tran is at the scene near Salt Lake Blvd. just off Highway 880.

Police confirmed there was a burglary.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are still on scene.

