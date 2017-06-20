SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) — A North Bay pastor is being hailed a hero after a reckless driver assaulted a California Highway Patrol officer after stepping in to help her.

The pastor saw the whole thing happen but was not just a witness.

Early Saturday morning, pastors Joel and Annalisa Jones jumped onto westbound Interstate 80 in Fairfield, headed to the East Bay when they noticed a man behind the wheel of a truck speeding at more than 80 miles per hour, bouncing into and off of several cars in his path.

“He basically was a vehicle of destruction at that point,” Pastor Joel Jones said.

Jones’ wife Annalisa called 911 while her husband continued to follow the man.

And after hitting the median, the truck stopped on the shoulder near Suisun City.

The Jones’ waited behind the truck until a female officer with the California Highway Patrol showed up.

And that’s when the situation escalated.

“He walked up to her like she was a mannequin, and he was voicing some things that, ‘This is it, I’m not going to take it–nope, I’m not,’ and he went right into her as if she was a man, and I was so glad that I waited at that point,” Jones said.

At that moment, Pastor Jones, a retired sergeant with the San Francisco Sheriff’s Department, said a prayer.

“I asked the Lord to be with me, to be in me, and before I knew it, I was on him, and, I responded, and I wanted to separate him from the gun,” Jones said.

Pastor Jones eventually knocked the man off the injured officer.

He restrained the suspect, while his wife consoled the officer until backup arrived.

“For God to say it wasn’t a black thing, a white thing, it was a human race thing,” Jones’ wife Annalisa said.

The Jones’ say they’ve heard from the CHP, thanking them for helping out.

The suspect was arrested and the Jones’ say the officer will survive.

“I was the instrument, but I’d say it was the Lord that did it,” Jones said.

The couple will continue their work at Spirit of the Truth Church Worldwide in Crockett.

And they hope to share a prayer with the injured officer once she’s well again.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES