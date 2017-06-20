SANTA ROSA (KRON) — The sister of the man who killed his two young children then himself says she’s in disbelief on Tuesday night.

The tragic crime happened over Father’s Day weekend in Santa Rosa.

One of the children was 6 years old, and the other was just 18 months old.

His sister Jessica Espada says she spoke to her brother a day before this all unfolded, and he seemed fine.

She talked about the custody battle he was dealing with during his divorce, but she had no clue it affected him this much.

“What my brother did was horrible,” Espada said. “We all know that. We all feel that. Horrific, hurt inside of us. We all feel it.”

Alvaro Camara killed his two children, 6-year-old Juliana, and 18-month-old Julian, then hung himself, possibly sometime on Father’s Day.

“They were all in the bedroom,” Espada said. “He was found hung, and the children, I’m assuming they were someplace around him.”

The 40-year-old was set to return his children Sunday evening but told his estranged wife he was running late.

His last text was to his mother, telling her he loved her and that he’d see her later.

He then powered down his phone, so no one could reach him, she said.

“I just wish he would have seeked some help or just came to us or something,” Espada said. “I just wish he would have done something to prevent all of this.”

By Monday morning, police were knocking on his family’s door in Hayward.

“As a sister, I felt something unexplainable,” Espada said. “I texted him to please give us a call, to not do anything stupid that he would regret. I did tell him the police is looking for you.”

By then, it was already too late.

This is all shocking to his family because of how much he cared for his children.

“He loved those children very, very, very much,” Espada said. “The way he looked at his children it was a love that was unexplainable.”

When Camara’s mother and sister found out about the double murder and suicide, they tried reaching out to the children’s mother.

Unfortunately, it was too painful for her to see them.

“I know as much as it hurts you it hurts us too,” Espada said. “I know as a mother it must be very very painful, but we also lost a brother, a son, a nephew and a niece, a granddaughter and a grandson.”

Also on Tuesday night, we are hearing from the mother of the two children.

The mother wrote a letter and shared it with KRON4.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for funeral expenses.

