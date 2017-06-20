VIDEO: Water main break in Belmont floods streets after car hits fire hydrant

BELMONT (KRON) — A roadway is back open in Belmont after a car hit a fire hydrant, causing a water main break.

It happened on the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue in Belmont on Tuesday afternoon.

Water was shooting high into the air, flooding the street.

Police closed down the street, and the water company came in and turned off the broken hydrant.

