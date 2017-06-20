BELMONT (KRON) — A roadway is back open in Belmont after a car hit a fire hydrant, causing a water main break.
It happened on the 1000 block of Ralston Avenue in Belmont on Tuesday afternoon.
Water was shooting high into the air, flooding the street.
Police closed down the street, and the water company came in and turned off the broken hydrant.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- MOTHER OF KIDS KILLED BY FATHER IN SANTA ROSA WRITES HEARTBREAKING LETTER
- O.J. SIMPSON GETS JULY 20 PAROLE HEARING DATE IN NEVADA
- INMATES SAVE GUARD’S LIFE WHEN HE COLLAPSES DURING WORK DETAIL
- HOT WEATHER ALERT: CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS URGED TO CONSERVE ELECTRICITY
- PEOPLE BEHAVING BADLY: SAN JOSE CARPOOL CHEATERS
- FATHER KILLS HIS 2 CHILDREN, HANGS HIMSELF IN SANTA ROSA
Traffic Alert! 1000 blk Ralston Av water flow has been stopped, roadway open to all traffic. #BelmontWatch pic.twitter.com/7Y8uGa963T
— Belmont Police Dept. (@belmontcapolice) June 20, 2017